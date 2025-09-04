Next Article
Divyanka Tripathi's 'just because' trip to Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi, best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, just dropped by Delhi out of the blue and let fans in on her spontaneous trip via social media, calling it a "bas yoon hi" (just because) moment.
Rocking a white and blue high-neck suit, she kept everyone guessing about whether this was for work or just some downtime.
Her work includes many successful shows
Her Delhi posts included playful snaps—one even featured a monkey—and quickly drew a wave of compliments from followers who called her "gorgeous."
Divyanka's been a regular on TV with hits like Kasamh Se, Saat Phere, and more recently the web series The Magic of Shiri.