Martin Garrix's upcoming India tour: See all his 10 stops

The upcoming tour is not just a series of concerts but also a celebration of Holi, the festival of colors.

Garrix expressed his excitement about the tour, saying, "India has been such a special part of my journey."

"I've been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there."

"Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!"