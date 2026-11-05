Martin Garrix's upcoming India tour: See all his 10 stops
What's the story
Martin Garrix is all set to return to India for a massive 10-city tour in March 2027. The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on March 10. Then it will travel to Bhubaneswar on March 12, Chennai on March 13, Bengaluru on March 14, Shillong on March 16, Kolkata on March 17, Hyderabad on March 19, Delhi NCR on March 20, and Mumbai on March 21 before concluding in Pune on March 22.
Tour details
Garrix's words on the upcoming tour
The upcoming tour is not just a series of concerts but also a celebration of Holi, the festival of colors.
Garrix expressed his excitement about the tour, saying, "India has been such a special part of my journey."
"I've been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there."
"Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!"
Tickets
How to secure the tickets?
Early access registration opened at 5:00pm on Wednesday on Martin Garrix's page.
The Registered User Pre-Sale begins at 12:00pm on November 16, followed by an exclusive RuPay Cardholder Pre-Sale at 12:00pm on November 17.
The General On-Sale on November 18 starts at 12:00pm on BookMyShow.