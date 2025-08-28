'Do You Wanna Partner': Tamannaah-Diana's series teaser out now
Prime Video just teased its new Hindi comedy-drama, Do You Wanna Partner, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as best friends who launch a craft beer startup.
The teaser, released on August 25, hints at their fun dynamic and the ups and downs of building a business together, but keeps the main story under wraps.
The full trailer arrives tomorrow (August 29), with the series streaming from September 12.
More about the show
The show follows Shikha (Bhatia) and Anahita (Penty) as they take on a male-dominated industry—and all the challenges that come with it.
Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, it's all about friendship, ambition, and jugaad.
With Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha joining the cast, the series is already creating buzz online.