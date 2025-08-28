'Do You Wanna Partner': Tamannaah-Diana's series teaser out now Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Prime Video just teased its new Hindi comedy-drama, Do You Wanna Partner, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as best friends who launch a craft beer startup.

The teaser, released on August 25, hints at their fun dynamic and the ups and downs of building a business together, but keeps the main story under wraps.

The full trailer arrives tomorrow (August 29), with the series streaming from September 12.