'Akhanda 2' release postponed; new date to be announced
Akhanda 2, the buzzed-about Telugu sequel starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, won't hit theaters on September 25 as planned.
The team shared on social media that the film's release is postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.
Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie's teaser has already sparked plenty of excitement among fans.
Delay due to extra time needed for post-production
The delay comes down to extra time needed for post-production—especially VFX and re-recording—to make sure everything looks and sounds top-notch.
Producer Anil Sunkara says Balakrishna delivers a standout performance, and with Thaman on music and Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, they're aiming for an epic big-screen experience.
The team promises that this wait will be worth it for fans looking forward to something special.