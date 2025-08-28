Next Article
'Dheeran' streaming on Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium: How to watch
"Dheeran," the Malayalam comedy-drama that got attention for its witty 1980s-style storytelling, is now available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from August 22.
The film originally hit theaters on July 4 and follows a quirky family road trip after a factory accident sets off their mission to bring Eldose's body home.
Cast and crew of 'Dheeran'
This is Devadath Shaji's first time directing after co-writing "Bheeshma Parvam."
The cast includes Rajesh Madhavan, Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Vineeth, Ashokan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Sudheesh—each bringing plenty of heart (and laughs) to the screen.
If you're into retro Malayalam comedies or just want something lighthearted with great performances, this one's worth checking out.