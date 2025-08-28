'Dheeran' streaming on Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium: How to watch Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

"Dheeran," the Malayalam comedy-drama that got attention for its witty 1980s-style storytelling, is now available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium from August 22.

The film originally hit theaters on July 4 and follows a quirky family road trip after a factory accident sets off their mission to bring Eldose's body home.