George Clooney sick with sinus infection at Venice Film Festival
George Clooney had to skip big moments at the Venice Film Festival this week after coming down with a sinus infection.
He missed press events and dinner for Netflix's upcoming film "Jay Kelly," where his absence was noted—director Noah Baumbach even joked, "Even movie stars get sick!"
Still, Clooney is expected to make it to the film's premiere later tonight.
Meanwhile, here's when to watch 'Jay Kelly'
Despite feeling under the weather, Clooney was spotted enjoying lunch with his wife Amal and their kids at Lake Como before heading to Venice.
In "Jay Kelly," he plays an aging movie star on a European journey; you can catch it on Netflix starting November 14, 2025.