George Clooney sick with sinus infection at Venice Film Festival Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

George Clooney had to skip big moments at the Venice Film Festival this week after coming down with a sinus infection.

He missed press events and dinner for Netflix's upcoming film "Jay Kelly," where his absence was noted—director Noah Baumbach even joked, "Even movie stars get sick!"

Still, Clooney is expected to make it to the film's premiere later tonight.