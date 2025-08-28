Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar to make mythological action movie

Project depends on 'Dhurandhar's box office fate

This project marks Dhar's return to mythological stories after his earlier film The Immortal Ashwatthama was canceled.

Expect an original tale inspired by Hindu mythology, with Ranveer playing a larger-than-life role he's never tried before.

But here's the catch: whether this epic happens depends on how well Dhurandhar performs at the box office—so all eyes are on its release!