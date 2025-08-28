Next Article
Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar to make mythological action movie
Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are joining forces for a big mythological action movie, but only after their thriller Dhurandhar hits theaters on December 5, 2025.
They'll start writing the new script in 2026 and hope to kick off production in 2027, co-producing under their own banners.
Project depends on 'Dhurandhar's box office fate
This project marks Dhar's return to mythological stories after his earlier film The Immortal Ashwatthama was canceled.
Expect an original tale inspired by Hindu mythology, with Ranveer playing a larger-than-life role he's never tried before.
But here's the catch: whether this epic happens depends on how well Dhurandhar performs at the box office—so all eyes are on its release!