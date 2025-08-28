Next Article
Ajith Kumar adds Ford F-150 Raptor to garage: Watch video
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar just added a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck to his already impressive car collection, which includes supercars like the McLaren Senna.
Fans saw the rugged new ride in a viral Instagram video showing Ajith picking it up, sparking plenty of buzz online.
Pickup truck fits Ajith's biking passion perfectly
The F-150 Raptor isn't sold in India—it was likely imported from Dubai—making it a rare sight on Indian roads.
Its roomy bed is perfect for hauling motorcycles and adventure gear, fitting right in with Ajith's passion for biking and travel.
This addition gives his collection some serious versatility beyond flashy supercars.