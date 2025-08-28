Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in UK

Film's global earnings and resurgence of Bollywood

"Saiyaara" isn't just breaking records—it's doing it while facing tough competition from movies like "War 2" and "Coolie."

The film has pulled in $19.3 million globally, with its biggest wins in the UK and UAE.

This surge shows that love for Indian cinema is coming back strong in the UK, putting Bollywood right back on the international map.