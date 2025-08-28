Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in UK
Big news for Bollywood fans: "Saiyaara" has become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever in the UK.
As of August 28, 2025, it's earned GBP 3.115 million—just edging past Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan."
"Pathaan" still holds the top spot with GBP 4.381 million.
Film's global earnings and resurgence of Bollywood
"Saiyaara" isn't just breaking records—it's doing it while facing tough competition from movies like "War 2" and "Coolie."
The film has pulled in $19.3 million globally, with its biggest wins in the UK and UAE.
This surge shows that love for Indian cinema is coming back strong in the UK, putting Bollywood right back on the international map.