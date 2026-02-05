Trump says he won't intervene in Netflix-Warner Bros-Paramount dispute

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will not intervene in the ongoing dispute between Netflix and Paramount Global's Skydance Media over the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, reported NBC News. The announcement marks a departure from Trump's previous stance last year when he suggested he might review the details of the deal. His comments then sparked fears of White House involvement in a major media merger.

Decision made 'I've decided I shouldn't be involved' Trump said both parties involved in the deal have contacted him but he has decided to stay out of it. "I haven't been involved. I must say, I guess I'm considered to be a very strong president." "I've been called by both sides...but I've decided I shouldn't be involved," he told NBC Nightly News's anchor Tom Llamas. "The Justice Department will handle it."

Dispute details 'There'll be a winner' Trump described the two sides as being sharply divided, with one company arguing that it is too big to be allowed to proceed with the acquisition. "There's a theory that one of the companies is too big and it shouldn't be allowed to do it, and the other company is saying something else," he said. "They're beating the hell out of each other - and there'll be a winner."

Advertisement