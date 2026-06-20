Dosanjh's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' quietly collects 18.5cr in India
Entertainment
Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has quietly become a box office success since its June 12 release.
The film has earned ₹18.5 crore in India so far, with a noticeable jump on its second Saturday.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' personal partition drama
After opening at ₹1.15 crore, the movie picked up over the weekend and stayed steady through the week, drawing crowds across 2,138 shows nationwide.
The story explores Partition from a personal angle, following a 95-year-old man and his grandson, and marks another creative team-up between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman (the duo behind Rockstar and Highway).