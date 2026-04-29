Downing reveals she split from Porat in October 2025
Entertainment
Influencer Noelle Downing just let fans know she and husband Danny Porat actually split back in October 2025.
She confirmed the news after posting a "night routine as a single mom " video on Instagram, which got followers asking questions.
Noelle clarified in the comments that they had parted ways months ago.
Downing married Porat 2019
Noelle and Danny got married in 2019 at a Christmas tree farm. She wore a Cinderella-inspired gown as a sweet nod to her childhood nickname.
With over 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Noelle keeps sharing her life, favorites, and style tips on her blog < em>Noelle's Favorite Things.
Through all these changes, fans have been supportive as she focuses on raising their three-year-old daughter Ever.