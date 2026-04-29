Downing reveals she split from Porat in October 2025

Downing married Porat 2019

Noelle and Danny got married in 2019 at a Christmas tree farm. She wore a Cinderella-inspired gown as a sweet nod to her childhood nickname.

With over 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Noelle keeps sharing her life, favorites, and style tips on her blog < em>Noelle's Favorite Things.

Through all these changes, fans have been supportive as she focuses on raising their three-year-old daughter Ever.