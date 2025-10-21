'Dragon' rumors: All is well between Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel are on good terms, despite rumors of a fallout over creative differences on Dragon sets. In the last few days, reports suggested the actor was unhappy with certain aspects of his character and wanted Neel to modify them. When the director refused, the RRR star apparently left the project. A source close to the actor dismissed these claims via OTT Play. "NTR sir is very much proud of the project," they said.
Ongoing production
'Dragon' to feature 1 of the biggest action scenes: Source
The source further revealed that the shooting for Dragon is progressing smoothly, with a new schedule set to begin in Hyderabad soon. "Jr NTR will shoot one of the biggest action scenes in his career." Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a massive scale by Mythri Movie Makers and Jr. NTR himself.
Director-actor partnership
'Dragon' marks significant collaboration for NTR, Neel
The film Dragon marks a significant collaboration between NTR and Neel, who has risen to fame with his blockbuster Salaar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the director will present the Telugu star in a new avatar. The film is tentatively scheduled for release in summer 2026.