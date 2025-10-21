'Dragon' shooting is progressing smoothly

'Dragon' rumors: All is well between Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:46 pm Oct 21, 2025

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel are on good terms, despite rumors of a fallout over creative differences on Dragon sets. In the last few days, reports suggested the actor was unhappy with certain aspects of his character and wanted Neel to modify them. When the director refused, the RRR star apparently left the project. A source close to the actor dismissed these claims via OTT Play. "NTR sir is very much proud of the project," they said.