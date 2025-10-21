Next Article
Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets new release date; 1st song out
Entertainment
Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu won't hit theaters until 2026, missing its original Diwali 2025 target due to delays in shooting and final touches.
Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie brings together a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maaya Ravi, and Yogi Babu.
'Karuppu' to hit theaters on Pongal 2026
Even with the delay, fans got a treat: the first song, God Mode, just dropped on Diwali, showing Suriya in a strong new look and featuring music by Sai Abhyankar.
Karuppu also marks Suriya and RJ Balaji's second team-up after their 2018 hit Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and with its big cast and high production values, it's shaping up to be one of Tamil cinema's major releases for 2026.