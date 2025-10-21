Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets new release date; 1st song out

'Karuppu' to hit theaters on Pongal 2026

Even with the delay, fans got a treat: the first song, God Mode, just dropped on Diwali, showing Suriya in a strong new look and featuring music by Sai Abhyankar.

Karuppu also marks Suriya and RJ Balaji's second team-up after their 2018 hit Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, and with its big cast and high production values, it's shaping up to be one of Tamil cinema's major releases for 2026.