'Thamma' review: Ayushmann-Rashmika's vampire saga is fresh, funny, and engaging

Thamma introduces Betaal blood as a supernatural force—granting vampires superhuman powers and immortality, but also trapping them in strict sect traditions. Alok's journey explores what it means to balance new power with old loyalties. These supernatural elements connect Thamma to other MHCU movies and tease future crossovers like Bhediya 2 .

A new take on Indian horror

By mixing classic Indian vampire myths with modern themes and slick visual effects, Thamma gives the horror genre a fresh spin.

Its creative use of folklore elements makes the story feel bigger and more immersive, moving Indian supernatural films beyond the usual ghosts and werewolves.

For fans of the MHCU, it's a hint of even more ambitious stories to come.