'Draupadi 2': Director Mohan G responds to Chinmayi's apology
Singer Chinmayi Sripada recently apologized for singing in Draupadi 2, saying she didn't know about the film's background when she agreed.
This came amid criticism over her association with a film whose director, Mohan G, has faced backlash for allegedly glorifying casteism and honor killings in previous works.
Mohan G, surprised by her public apology, said he personally invited her for the song and wished she had reached out to him or the music director first.
What's behind the disagreement?
Chinmayi mentioned she wouldn't have joined if she'd known about the film's ideology, pointing to differences in values.
Mohan G questioned what those differences were and emphasized that Draupadi 2 is based on faith.
He said he wants clarity and is ready to take responsibility for any criticism around the movie's message.
The film doesn't have a release date yet.