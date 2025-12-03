'Draupadi 2': Director Mohan G responds to Chinmayi's apology Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Singer Chinmayi Sripada recently apologized for singing in Draupadi 2, saying she didn't know about the film's background when she agreed.

This came amid criticism over her association with a film whose director, Mohan G, has faced backlash for allegedly glorifying casteism and honor killings in previous works.

Mohan G, surprised by her public apology, said he personally invited her for the song and wished she had reached out to him or the music director first.