Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' brings a global action crew to Bollywood
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is back with "Dhurandhar," hitting theaters this Friday—and it's not your average action flick.
The film ropes in four top action directors from around the world, promising stunts and fight scenes unlike anything usually seen in Hindi cinema.
Meet the minds behind the mayhem
Aejaz Gulab handles classic Indian stunts, while Korea's Sea-Young Oh adds intense close-combat moves.
Yannick Ben brings parkour and wild chase sequences. Rounding out the team is Ramazan Bulut from Turkey, who amps up realism with tactical fight choreography.
Expect a mix of styles that should keep things fresh and seriously entertaining.