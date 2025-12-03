Aamir Khan drops playful teaser for 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Entertainment Dec 03, 2025

Aamir Khan just unveiled the teaser for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, and it's full of lighthearted banter between him and Vir Das.

Khan jokes about Das swapping comedy for an "item song," pokes fun at the film's mix of action, romance, and dance, and even throws in a playful dig at his own Laal Singh Chaddha flop.

But the moment the audience walks in after watching the film, Khan switches tone instantly, nodding along in full agreement.