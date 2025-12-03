Jon Stewart fact-checks Trump's MRI rant, says, 'not physically possible'

Jon Stewart, while hosting The Daily Show, took a dig at US President Donald Trump for his alleged ignorance about the specifics of an MRI scan. On his show, Stewart said it was "not physically possible" for someone to have no idea what part of their body was scanned. This remark came after Trump claimed he had "no idea" about the body part that underwent an MRI scan that emerged in October.

Stewart's response 'For God's sakes, man were you not curious at all?' Stewart said, "To have no idea, it's not possible. What would you say to the doctor? 'No no no, don't tell me. I want to find out at my MRI reveal party.'" "For God's sakes, man were you not curious at all?" "When they laid you down in a tube for a half an hour to 45 minutes you didn't want to know what they might be doing? Or did you just think to yourself, 'What a loud tanning bed?'"

Mockery continued Stewart also mocked Trump's 'perfect score' on MRI Stewart further ridiculed the 79-year-old's claim of achieving a "perfect score" on his MRI. He jokingly said, "That's how they score the MRIs. You either get a big stamp 'Perfect' or you get in red ink 'See me.'" Late Show host Stephen Colbert also tore into Trump about his MRI scandal. He said, "Maybe the part that's broken is the part that's supposed to know."