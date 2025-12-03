'Forbidden Fruits': What to expect from Lili Reinhart-Lola Tung starrer

The first teaser for Forbidden Fruits , an upcoming horror film from the Independent Film Company and Shudder, has been released. The movie stars a star-studded cast including Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp. Directed by Meredith Alloway in her feature debut with co-writer Lily Houghton, the film is set to be released in 2026.

Plot details 'Forbidden Fruits' plot The film revolves around a secret coven operating beneath a retail store, with Apple, Cherry, and Fig leading the witchy sisterhood. However, their hierarchy is disrupted by the arrival of new hire, Pumpkin. The teaser gives us a glimpse into this underground world filled with tension, loyalty conflicts, and the unraveling of a cult based on performance and power.

Cast and crew 'Forbidden Fruits' cast and production details The film's ensemble cast also includes Gabrielle Union and Emma Chamberlain. The official synopsis states, "Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours - with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig." "But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate."

Teaser insights 'Forbidden Fruits' teaser hints at psychological warfare The teaser also suggests a psychological battle as Apple and Pumpkin, played by Reinhart and Tung respectively, try to turn the coven against each other. The film is produced by Mason Novick, Diablo Cody, Trent Hubbard, and Mary Anne Waterhouse.