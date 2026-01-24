'Draupathi 2' opens slow, earns just ₹20L on day 1
Draupathi 2 hit theaters on Friday but struggled to make an impact, pulling in only ₹20 lakh across India on its first day.
The film saw a low turnout in Tamil Nadu, with just 14% of seats filled overall.
Attendance dipped and rose through the day—morning shows started at about 13%, dropped during the evening, and picked up slightly at night—but overall buzz has been pretty muted.
What's the film about?
Set between modern times and the 14th century, Draupathi 2 dives into themes of power and betrayal as it follows Hoysala Emperor Vallalar III trying to protect his kingdom.
The cast features Richard Rishi, Rakshana Indusudan, and Natarajan Subramaniam.
Directed by Mohan G (which some viewers called his first period movie), the story was co-written with Padma Chandrasekhar.