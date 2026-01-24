'Draupathi 2' opens slow, earns just ₹20L on day 1 Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Draupathi 2 hit theaters on Friday but struggled to make an impact, pulling in only ₹20 lakh across India on its first day.

The film saw a low turnout in Tamil Nadu, with just 14% of seats filled overall.

Attendance dipped and rose through the day—morning shows started at about 13%, dropped during the evening, and picked up slightly at night—but overall buzz has been pretty muted.