'Drishyam 3' remains stable; nears ₹400cr in India
What's the story
The Bollywood film Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, has continued its impressive box office performance. On Day 14 (Thursday), it raked in a net of ₹4.25 crore across 10,809 shows in India. This takes the total gross collection to a whopping ₹399.05 crore and the net collection to ₹333 crore so far!
Global success
'Drishyam 3' continues to shine internationally
The film's overseas earnings have also been significant. On Day 14, it added ₹1 crore to its overseas gross collection, bringing the total to ₹116 crore. This boosts the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹515.05 crore!
However, the domestic collection saw a dip of 19% from Wednesday's net collection of ₹5.25 crore.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across its reported shows on Thursday (October 15).
Earnings pattern
Film's collection trajectory during 2nd week
The film's earnings have been on a rollercoaster ride during its second week in theaters. After collecting ₹5.25 crore on Day 13, the Devgn starrer added ₹4.25 crore on Thursday.
The second week's performance has followed a fluctuating pattern with stronger collections over the weekend and lower earnings during weekdays.
Despite the recent decline, it has maintained a substantial worldwide gross, crossing ₹515 crore!
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) years after he successfully evaded the law.
His past comes back to haunt him as Meera Deshmukh returns, seeking revenge instead of justice.
A new Crime Branch officer also challenges Vijay's alibis and psychological defenses.
As the investigation intensifies, Vijay is compelled to confront renewed pressure to protect himself and his family.