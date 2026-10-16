'Drishyam 3' remains stable; nears ₹400cr in India

The film's overseas earnings have also been significant. On Day 14, it added ₹1 crore to its overseas gross collection, bringing the total to ₹116 crore. This boosts the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹515.05 crore!

However, the domestic collection saw a dip of 19% from Wednesday's net collection of ₹5.25 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across its reported shows on Thursday (October 15).