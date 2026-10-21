'Drishyam 3' sees jump; nears ₹560cr worldwide
What's the story
The Hindi film Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has seen a significant jump in its box office collection on Day 19. The movie raked in ₹6.25 crore across 4,694 shows, taking its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹427.87 crore and net collections to ₹357.1 crore so far. This surge marks a remarkable 78.6% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹3.5 crore!
Occupancy details
Film records over 41% occupancy on Tuesday
The film's Hindi 2D screenings saw an overall occupancy of 41.37% on its third Tuesday.
Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 23.69%, which increased to 39.92% for afternoon screenings and peaked at 44.15% for evening shows before settling at 37.85% for night shows, reported Sacnilk.
The film's earnings also fluctuated during the third week, with collections dropping to ₹3.5 crore on Monday before rebounding on Tuesday!
Collection breakdown
Looking at film's India net collections so far
The film, which hit theaters on October 2, opened with a bang at ₹62 crore on its first Friday. It continued to perform well over the opening weekend with earnings of ₹53.5 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday.
The second week added another ₹87.5 crore to its India net total despite a drop in collections during the weekdays.
By Day 19, the film's cumulative India net collection reached ₹357 crore!
International success
International collections and footfalls on Tuesday
The film also continued to rake in overseas earnings during its third week, adding ₹75 lakh from international markets on Tuesday.
This brought its total overseas gross to ₹128.5 crore and pushed the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹556.37 crore!
The film has recorded a staggering 15,316,454 footfalls across its theatrical run so far with Tuesday alone contributing 3,14,845 footfalls!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'
The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who is once again under the scanner after getting away from the law for years.
Meera Deshmukh returns with vengeance as her motive instead of justice.
A new Crime Branch officer tests Vijay's alibis and psychological defenses.
The film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.