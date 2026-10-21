'Drishyam 3' sees jump; nears ₹560cr worldwide

The film's Hindi 2D screenings saw an overall occupancy of 41.37% on its third Tuesday.

Morning shows had a lower occupancy of 23.69%, which increased to 39.92% for afternoon screenings and peaked at 44.15% for evening shows before settling at 37.85% for night shows, reported Sacnilk.

The film's earnings also fluctuated during the third week, with collections dropping to ₹3.5 crore on Monday before rebounding on Tuesday!