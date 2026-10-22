'Drishyam 3' struggles amid new releases; total reaches ₹560cr

The Ajay Devgn film's Day 20 collection of ₹2.65cr marks a significant 57.6% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.25cr.

On the overseas front, it added another ₹0.5cr to its total gross, bringing the international earnings to ₹129cr so far.

This brings the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹560.02cr despite the recent dip in domestic earnings.