'Drishyam 3' struggles amid new releases; total reaches ₹560cr
What's the story
The Bollywood thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is facing a slump at the box office. On its 20th day of release, the film managed to rake in just ₹2.65cr from 4,616 shows across India. This takes its total India gross collection to a staggering ₹431.02cr and net collection to ₹359.75cr so far, reported Sacnilk. Boosted by its earlier run, the film is standing at a good total after 20 days.
Collection drop
Domestic and international collections
The Ajay Devgn film's Day 20 collection of ₹2.65cr marks a significant 57.6% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.25cr.
On the overseas front, it added another ₹0.5cr to its total gross, bringing the international earnings to ₹129cr so far.
This brings the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹560.02cr despite the recent dip in domestic earnings.
Collection trend
Looking back at film's collection journey
The film's opening day collection was a whopping ₹62cr, followed by ₹53.5cr and ₹61cr on the second and third days, respectively. However, the earnings have fluctuated since then.
By the end of the first week, it had collected ₹245.5cr. The second week saw a further drop with collections of just ₹87.5cr, bringing the total to ₹359.75cr by Day 20.
Cast details
About the film
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features a star-studded cast including Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj.
The film is the third installment in the popular Drishyam franchise, which has been known for its gripping plot and unexpected twists.
It is now competing with Hindi releases Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli, and South Indian films Jailer 2 and Ranabaali.