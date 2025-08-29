Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana; exploring her wealth

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai 's ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The couple apparently got engaged during the Paris Fashion Week in June, symbolizing a remarkable connection between Middle Eastern royalty and international music stardom. The princess and the rapper were first rumored to be dating in late 2024.

Background Princess Mahra's wealth and education Princess Mahra holds a degree in International Relations from the United Kingdom and an additional qualification from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. Her individual net worth is estimated to range between $300 million and $1.5 billion, distinct from her family's massive fortune of nearly $20 billion, per CNBC. Much of her wealth comes from her fragrance brand Mahra M1, launched after her divorce. Its debut perfume, Divorce, priced at $272, quickly gained traction in the luxury market.

Relationship journey Relationship timeline Since their initial link, Princess Mahra and Montana have been seen together in various countries, including Morocco and France. They were seen dining at exclusive venues, visiting places of worship, and walking hand-in-hand across Paris's iconic Pont des Arts. Their relationship has continued to attract international attention for its unique cultural bridge between royal prestige and global celebrity culture.