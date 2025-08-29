Dubai princess engaged to rapper French Montana; exploring her wealth
What's the story
Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The couple apparently got engaged during the Paris Fashion Week in June, symbolizing a remarkable connection between Middle Eastern royalty and international music stardom. The princess and the rapper were first rumored to be dating in late 2024.
Background
Princess Mahra's wealth and education
Princess Mahra holds a degree in International Relations from the United Kingdom and an additional qualification from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. Her individual net worth is estimated to range between $300 million and $1.5 billion, distinct from her family's massive fortune of nearly $20 billion, per CNBC. Much of her wealth comes from her fragrance brand Mahra M1, launched after her divorce. Its debut perfume, Divorce, priced at $272, quickly gained traction in the luxury market.
Relationship journey
Relationship timeline
Since their initial link, Princess Mahra and Montana have been seen together in various countries, including Morocco and France. They were seen dining at exclusive venues, visiting places of worship, and walking hand-in-hand across Paris's iconic Pont des Arts. Their relationship has continued to attract international attention for its unique cultural bridge between royal prestige and global celebrity culture.
Family matters
Previous marriage and separation
Princess Mahra's personal life has frequently drawn public attention. In May 2023, she wed Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, and the couple shares a daughter together. Yet, a little over a year later, in July 2024, she revealed their separation on Instagram, citing infidelity as the cause behind the breakup. Her engagement to Montana now marks a fresh chapter in her life and continues to capture worldwide curiosity.