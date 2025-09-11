Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde team up for 'DQ41'
Dulquer Salmaan's 41st film, titled DQ41, has just been announced by SLV Cinemas with Pooja Hegde as the female lead.
Directed by newcomer Ravi Nelakuditi, the movie promises a modern love story packed with real emotions.
Film to be released in 5 languages
This project brings Salmaan and Hegde together on screen for the first time and marks Hegde's return to Telugu cinema after a break.
A behind-the-scenes video already hints at their chemistry, showing them riding a scooter together.
With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and a release planned in five languages across India, DQ41 is shaping up to be one to watch—especially if you're into fresh pairings and heartfelt stories.