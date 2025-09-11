Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde team up for 'DQ41'

Film to be released in 5 languages

This project brings Salmaan and Hegde together on screen for the first time and marks Hegde's return to Telugu cinema after a break.

A behind-the-scenes video already hints at their chemistry, showing them riding a scooter together.

With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and a release planned in five languages across India, DQ41 is shaping up to be one to watch—especially if you're into fresh pairings and heartfelt stories.