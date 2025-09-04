Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' wins Alia Bhatt's praise
"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," a Malayalam film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is getting a lot of love from the film industry.
The movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as a vampire-superhero inspired by Kerala folklore, hit theaters in August and has already crossed ₹100cr worldwide.
Alia Bhatt called it "Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a big step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for." on Instagram.
'Lokah's Hindi version released today
Akshay Kumar took to X to praise Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance and wished the team well for the Hindi release. Director Nag Ashwin also shared his appreciation online.
With its Hindi version now in cinemas across India, the film's unique mix of folklore and superhero vibes is reaching even more fans.
The cast includes Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and Santhy Balachandran, who contributed to the screenplay.