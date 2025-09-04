Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' wins Alia Bhatt's praise Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," a Malayalam film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is getting a lot of love from the film industry.

The movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as a vampire-superhero inspired by Kerala folklore, hit theaters in August and has already crossed ₹100cr worldwide.

Alia Bhatt called it "Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a big step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for." on Instagram.