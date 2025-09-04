Next Article
Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's ₹15cr home: Drawing room to dining area
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar just welcomed their second son this September, and earlier this year, they gave fans a sneak peek into their stunning Mumbai home.
Valued at around ₹15 crore, the house stands out with its bold green gate marked "KHAN."
The interiors and luxury cars
Step inside and you'll find a bright hall split into a cozy drawing room with yellow sofas and mirror art, plus city views from huge French windows.
The dining area exudes sophistication with an elegant table—definitely vibes of sophistication.
With Gauahar's reported net worth of ₹49 crore and luxury cars like a Mercedes-Benz A Limousine in the garage, their home really reflects both their hard work and love for the finer things.