Fawad-Kapoor's 'Aabeer Gulaal' gets new release date
Mark your calendars: "Aabeer Gulaal," the much-awaited rom-com starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, finally arrives in theaters globally (except India) on September 12, 2025.
The film was delayed from its original May release due to this year's Pahalgam attack and ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, but now it's set for a big launch across more than 1,000 screens in 75 countries.
Other cast members and Fawad's online ban in India
The movie explores love that endures despite distance and stars Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, and Farida Jalal alongside the leads.
Meanwhile, Fawad Khan's Instagram has been blocked in India after a government order restricting several Pakistani artists online—so Indian fans see "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content" if they try to follow him.
It's another reminder of how real-life politics can spill over into pop culture.