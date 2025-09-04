Allahabad HC clears 'Jolly LLB 3' for release

In a significant relief for the upcoming courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 , the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to stop its release. The petition claimed that the song Bhai Vakeel Hai and other aspects of the film had defamed the judiciary and the legal profession. A Division Bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh held that there was "nothing objectionable" in the song's lyrics.

Legal proceedings Judges found nothing offensive in film's content The court's decision came after a detailed examination of the matter. The judges examined the song Bhai Vakeel Hai along with the teaser and trailer of Jolly LLB 3. They determined that the content contained nothing offensive or disrespectful toward the dignity of the legal system. "We did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this Court," said the judges in their ruling.

Ongoing legal battle Another case against 'Jolly LLB 3' Although the Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea, another case against Jolly LLB 3 remains pending. On August 20, a Pune court issued notices to lead actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi following a complaint by lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar. He alleged that the film ridicules the legal system and court proceedings. The court has ordered both actors to appear before it on September 28.