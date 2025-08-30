'Glass Uchhi...': Akshay-Arshad go wild in 'Jolly LLB 3' song

Composed by Vikram Montrose, the vibrant song is performed by Megha Bali, Karan Kapadia, Channa Ghuman, and Montrose, with rap segments by Kapadia and lyrics penned by Bali. The song blends courtroom-themed swagger with infectious beats, matching the quirky style of the Jolly LLB franchise. It is available for streaming across all major music platforms.

Film details

Kumar, Warsi to clash in upcoming movie

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to release in theaters on September 19, 2025. The movie is among the rare sequels to bring back both Warsi and Kumar, reprising their roles as two distinct versions of Jolly from earlier installments. Promising an epic courtroom face-off between the two lawyers, the movie continues the franchise's legacy of legal satire. The film will also see the return of Saurabh Shukla as the unapologetic judge, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.