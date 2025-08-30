'Glass Uchhi...': Akshay-Arshad go wild in 'Jolly LLB 3' song
What's the story
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, returning as Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi in the upcoming courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, have unveiled the film's second single, Glass Uchhi Rakhey. The actors shared the release on Instagram, saying, "Case jeete ya haarre, #GlassUchhiRakhey te swaguchhi rakhey," capturing the song's celebratory vibe.
Song details
Meet the team behind the peppy track
Composed by Vikram Montrose, the vibrant song is performed by Megha Bali, Karan Kapadia, Channa Ghuman, and Montrose, with rap segments by Kapadia and lyrics penned by Bali. The song blends courtroom-themed swagger with infectious beats, matching the quirky style of the Jolly LLB franchise. It is available for streaming across all major music platforms.
Film details
Kumar, Warsi to clash in upcoming movie
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to release in theaters on September 19, 2025. The movie is among the rare sequels to bring back both Warsi and Kumar, reprising their roles as two distinct versions of Jolly from earlier installments. Promising an epic courtroom face-off between the two lawyers, the movie continues the franchise's legacy of legal satire. The film will also see the return of Saurabh Shukla as the unapologetic judge, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.