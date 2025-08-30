Why Ranvir Shorey rejected Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Ranvir Shorey , who played RAW agent Gopi Arya in the Tiger franchise, has revealed why he was not part of Tiger Zinda Hai and what made him return for Tiger 3. In an interview with Digital Commentary, he said that despite YRF offering him a role in Tiger 2, he declined it as his character had lesser screen time than in Ek Tha Tiger.

Role reduction His role was smaller than in 'Ek Tha Tiger' Shorey said, "After Tiger, YRF offered me Tiger 2. But, the role was smaller than the prequel." "When I received the script for the second film, I noticed my role was smaller than what I had done in the previous film, and so was my fees." "My logic was that if my role is being liked then my fees should increase and even my screen time." "They said: 'This is all we can offer.' After that, I turned it down."

Character's fate He agreed to return in anger When YRF approached him for Tiger 3, Shorey was still unhappy with the reduced role. He said, "I was like: 'You are asking me to return just to kill my character?' They said: 'Yes.' This angered me." "I took up the role in anger: 'Theek hai mai apne character ko maut dene aajaunga (I will come just to kill my character). If this is what you have reduced my character to, then let him die.'"