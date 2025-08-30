New Zealand launches 'petition' to host Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding

New Zealand's tourism board has officially invited pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce to host their wedding in the country. The invitation was made through an Instagram post , which featured breathtaking images of Fiordland's mountains, Wanaka's vineyards, Lake Erskine, Dublin Bay, and a tree-lined chapel at Ohaupo TreeChurch. The caption read, "This is our official petition for Pop's next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa, New Zealand."

Wedding proposal 'Swifties would agree, it's the perfect backdrop' The tourism board further added, "We think the Swifties would agree, it's the perfect backdrop for a star-studded 'I do.' Are you ready for it?" The post also featured images of real couples who celebrated their weddings at these breathtaking venues. The caption ended with a congratulatory note to Swift and Kelce, encouraging them to "catch the bouquet" in the comments to manifest their dream wedding in New Zealand.

Engagement details Swift and Kelce announce engagement Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Kelce popped the question with an "Old Mine brilliant cut" ring crafted by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. The proposal was accompanied by So High School, a track rumored to reference Kelce from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.