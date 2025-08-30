ED summons Bengali actor Ankush Hazra in betting case
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its probe into the promotion of illegal betting apps, reported IANS. He is required to appear at the ED's CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16. He is the first Bengali actor to receive such a summons in this case.
Since last year, the ED has been investigating several film and sports personalities for promoting banned online betting platforms. These celebrities are reportedly paid to endorse these illegal apps on social media, allegedly earning crores through dubious methods such as hawala. The investigation primarily focuses on the promotional and financial aspects of these endorsements.
Ever since last year, several cricketers and actors, including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverakonda, have been questioned by the ED for similar reasons. With Hazra's involvement, the probe has now become pan-India. The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on illegal betting operations that have reportedly earned crores of rupees through illicit means.