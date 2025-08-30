Hazra has been asked to appear on September 16

ED summons Bengali actor Ankush Hazra in betting case

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:08 pm Aug 30, 202504:08 pm

What's the story

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its probe into the promotion of illegal betting apps, reported IANS. He is required to appear at the ED's CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16. He is the first Bengali actor to receive such a summons in this case.