Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline amid their engagement

Superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce have announced their engagement!﻿ They revealed the news on Instagram , sharing a few romantic photos. The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Their romance has been a hot topic in pop culture for nearly two years now. Here's a look back at how it started.

Public flirtation Kelce's confession about 'Eras Tour' concert Kelce didn't just drop hints about his feelings for Swift; he openly confessed his interest. The NFL player attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. Later, on their podcast New Heights, he revealed that he was "butt hurt" because Swift couldn't talk to him before her performance. He also mentioned wanting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Initial sparks First spark of romance rumors The first solid proof of their budding romance came on September 24, 2023, when Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She was there to watch Kelce's Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears. This surprise appearance sparked rumors of a potential relationship between the two. However, reports suggest that speculation about their romance began as early as summer 2023.

Confirmation of romance Swift's big game night Swift put the rumors to rest on October 1, 2023, when she attended the Chiefs's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. According to NBC, the Sunday Night Football broadcast peaked at 29.2 million viewers around 9:30pm ET during the second quarter. Swift was spotted in a private suite alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, enthusiastically cheering him on before leaving the stadium with him.

Playoff appearances Swift's continued support during Chiefs's playoff games Swift continued to support Kelce during the Chiefs's playoff games, including a January 2024 match against the Miami Dolphins. Despite record-setting cold temperatures, she was spotted in a luxury box with Kelce's family. A week later, she braved the cold in Orchard Park, New York, to watch the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills. This was a significant moment for her as it helped her get closer to the Kelce family.

Super Bowl attendance Swift's Super Bowl surprise appearance Swift made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl in February 2024, where the Chiefs emerged victorious over the San Francisco 49ers. She shared a luxury box with Blake Lively and Ice Spice, along with the Kelce family. This was a major moment for their relationship as it showed her commitment to supporting Kelce during his biggest games.

Wembley surprise Kelce surprises fans at Wembley Stadium show Swift surprised fans by bringing Kelce onstage during her show at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23, 2024. He danced with her during the performance. Despite nailing the performance, he later admitted it was nerve-wracking. "The one thing I told myself: Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor," he said on the New Heights podcast.