'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' review: A lighthearted family comedy
Entertainment
Looking for a lighthearted watch? Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, a comedy-drama directed by Sidhhant Raj Singh, just dropped on JioHotstar.
The film stars Mahima Chaudhary and Sanjay Mishra and centers on Murli, who can only marry his girlfriend Mahak if he first finds a new bride for his dad: talk about family pressure!
Fun watch for the weekend
Murli's wild search to set up his father with Babita leads to plenty of laughs and awkward moments.
The movie keeps the comedy flowing thanks to sharp editing by Sanjay Sankla and catchy music from Anurag Saikia.
With an IMDb score of 6.9/10, it could be your next fun weekend pick.