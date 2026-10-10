'Duti Chaka' selected for International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2027
Rupak Kumar's first short film, Duti Chaka (Two Wheels), is heading to the seventh International Kolkata Short Film Festival in 2027.
The story centers on two eight-year-old friends, Gopal and Bablu, whose carefree days of biking and dreaming about Kolkata take a sharp turn when Gopal is unfairly blamed for stealing a discarded packet of chips.
Kumar says film explores snap judgments
Inspired by real events, the film explores how snap judgments can seriously affect children's lives.
Ranit Dinda plays Gopal and Saptangshu Bakshi is Bablu, with support from Malay Sarkar and Souramita Roy.
The creative team includes cinematographer Anindya Chatterjee, music by Olive Ghosh, and sound design from Aneesh Basu.
Kumar hopes viewers will reflect on how easily society's assumptions can change a child's world.