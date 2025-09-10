Dwayne Johnson reveals the reason behind his recent weight loss

Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has recently shed some pounds, leaving fans curious about his transformation. The change in his physique was explained during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival's "In Conversation With..." series on Monday. Though still muscular, Johnson revealed that he is currently slimming down for an upcoming movie role.

Film role Weight loss for 'Lizard Music' Johnson revealed that his weight loss is for a film titled Lizard Music, based on a novel by Daniel Pinkwater. The film centers on an eccentric man in his 70s, known as the Chicken Man, and his best friend, a 70-year-old chicken. "I'm so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine," Johnson said.

Ongoing process More to come in terms of transformation Despite his recent weight loss, Johnson stated that he is not done with his transformation. "This is me slimmed down," he said. "I still have a long way to go." The actor is currently more bulked up for his role in the upcoming drama The Smashing Machine, where he plays former MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr.