ED opposes Jacqueline's plea to become an approver 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed actor Jacqueline Fernandez 's application to become an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar . The agency told Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday that allowing her such a status would be a "miscarriage of justice." They argued that Fernandez was not a "minor participant" but rather "a significant beneficiary of the proceeds of crime and an active participant in the money laundering scheme under PMLA, 2002."

Investigation details She was 'far from cooperative,' claims ED The ED further claimed that Fernandez's conduct during the investigation was "far from cooperative." They stated she failed to make "full and truthful disclosures" in her statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency's written reply read, "Granting her the position of an Approver in the present case would be a miscarriage of justice and would undermine the gravity of the offense she has committed."

Allegations Accusations against Fernandez The ED also accused that Fernandez "deliberately concealed material facts" during questioning. They claimed her statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA on multiple dates were "evasive, contradictory, and incomplete." The agency alleged she initially withheld or denied details linked to cash transactions, expensive gifts, luxury items, funds transferred to bank accounts, and her alleged association with Pinky Irani and others.

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Legal proceedings ED termed her application 'an abuse of the process' The ED termed Fernandez's application "an abuse of the process of law." They also referred to previous judicial proceedings involving her, including the Delhi High Court dismissing her plea seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and supplementary complaint filed against her. Fernandez's counsel has now been asked to reply on Tuesday, per ANI.

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