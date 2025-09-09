Next Article
Ed Sheeran to move to US for extended tour
Ed Sheeran is packing up and heading to the US with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters, Lyra and Jupiter.
The singer shared on a recent podcast, "We're going and settling there," as he gets ready for an extended US tour.
Sheeran's Nashville connection
Sheeran was recently reported to have spent £9 million on an apartment in Brooklyn, which could serve as a new home base.
He's excited to dive deeper into the American music scene—especially country music—and even called Nashville his favorite US city.
Despite the move, Sheeran says his Irish roots still shape who he is and his musical upbringing.