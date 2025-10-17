Eisha Singh to star in 'Naagin 7' alongside Priyanka, Namik

Actor Eisha Singh, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 18 , is returning to fiction with Naagin 7. The show marks her second collaboration with producer Ektaa Kapoor , following Bekaboo. A source close to the production shared with Entertainment Times that Singh's addition to the cast was a strategic move to maintain excitement for the new season. The source said, "Eisha Singh is the latest addition, and she fits her role perfectly. She will bring her own...depth to the series."

Show details 'Naagin 7' cast and crew The show has already confirmed Namik Paul and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as its lead pair. Naagin 7 is one of the most awaited shows of the year, generating a lot of buzz with its exciting glimpses and intriguing updates. Although an official premiere date has not been announced yet, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Trolling aftermath Her experience in 'Bigg Boss' In a previous interview with Times of India TV, Singh had spoken about the online trolling she faced after Bigg Boss 18. She said, "I took everything in a very positive stride. My family was quite disturbed after the media round because that one episode wasn't pleasant and will stay with me." "However, now when I meet people, they're all nice to me. I've always been someone who tries to live positively."