Priyamani reveals, not on 'talking terms' with cousin Vidya Balan

Bollywood and South Indian cinema are often full of unexpected family ties, like the one between actors Vidya Balan and Priyamani . The two are second cousins, but don't expect them to be best friends. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, Priyamani revealed that they have "never been on talking terms" despite being related.

Family ties Priyamani explained her relationship with Balan Priyamani explained their relationship, saying, "Balan uncle is on a regular talking basis with me, and when he can't get through to me, he calls up my father and they chat up." The actor added, "Vidya Balan is a phenomenal actor, the mutual admiration is always there. I can't wait for her to come back on screens." "As an audience, I am really missing the powerful actor that she is."

Congratulations Priyamani congratulated SRK through his manager Priyamani was also overjoyed about Shah Rukh Khan winning his first National Award for Jawan. She said, "I am not on that personal level with Shah Rukh sir that I would just simply message him. But I am very happy for him." "I messaged Pooja Dadlani (SRK's manager), though, and passed on my congratulations through her. I hope I meet him soon."