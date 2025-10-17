Next Article
OTT: 'Kantara: A Legend' release date, platform, cast
Entertainment
Mark your calendars—Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.
This prequel to the 2022 blockbuster dives deep into mythology and tradition, and the film has been praised for its strong visuals and persuasive storyline.
Story, cast, crew of the film
The film centers on Berme (Shetty), a warrior who connects with the divine Panjurli spirit.
Rukmini Vasanth plays Princess Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah is Prince Kulasekhara—both key to the film's themes of sacrifice and devotion.
Produced by Hombale Films and shot by Arvind S Kashyap, the movie already has a stellar 9.8 IMDb rating, making it one to watch for fans of epic tales.