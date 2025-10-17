OTT: 'Kantara: A Legend' release date, platform, cast

Story, cast, crew of the film

The film centers on Berme (Shetty), a warrior who connects with the divine Panjurli spirit.

Rukmini Vasanth plays Princess Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah is Prince Kulasekhara—both key to the film's themes of sacrifice and devotion.

Produced by Hombale Films and shot by Arvind S Kashyap, the movie already has a stellar 9.8 IMDb rating, making it one to watch for fans of epic tales.