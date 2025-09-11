Salman-Katrina's blockbuster hit 'Ek Tha Tiger' returns to theaters 

Ek Tha Tiger follows an Indian intelligence agent, Tiger (Khan), who is sent to Dublin to monitor a professor suspected of leaking nuclear secrets. During his mission, he falls in love with Zoya (Kaif), the professor's caretaker. This film marked Khan's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF). It was also the first installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Future projects

Khan's upcoming film is 'Battle of Galwan'

Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy with his next film, the war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. In a previous interview with PTI, Khan had described the film as "physically demanding." "Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult... I've to give more time now (for training)," he had said.