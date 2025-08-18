Elvish Yadav's house attacked, bullets fired; family members escape unhurt

Bhau gang claims responsibility for attack

A group called the Bhau gang has taken responsibility for the attack, accusing Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps and threatening him if he doesn't stop.

Police teams are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence but haven't identified the shooters yet. Authorities say arrests will happen soon.

On Sunday, Yadav reassured fans on Instagram that his family is safe and thanked everyone for their support.