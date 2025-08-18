Elvish Yadav's house attacked, bullets fired; family members escape unhurt
Early Sunday morning, three masked men fired about 25 rounds at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram's Sector 57.
The gunfire damaged balconies, windows, doors, and walls on the lower floors.
Thankfully, while Yadav was away, his parents and other family members inside escaped unharmed.
CCTV caught one attacker shooting near the main gate before they sped off on a bike.
Police have filed an FIR for attempted murder against unknown suspects.
Bhau gang claims responsibility for attack
A group called the Bhau gang has taken responsibility for the attack, accusing Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps and threatening him if he doesn't stop.
Police teams are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence but haven't identified the shooters yet. Authorities say arrests will happen soon.
On Sunday, Yadav reassured fans on Instagram that his family is safe and thanked everyone for their support.