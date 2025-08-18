Next Article
Venky Atluri breaks silence on Anil Kapoor-Suriya film rumors
Director Venky Atluri has cleared the air about recent buzz linking him with a film starring Anil Kapoor and Suriya.
He told Deccan Chronicle, "We haven't even approached Anil Kapoor," putting those rumors to rest.
Update on Atluri-Suriya collaboration
While the Anil Kapoor chatter isn't true, Atluri did confirm he's teaming up with Suriya for an upcoming project—though he's keeping the details under wraps for now.
Meanwhile, his last film Lucky Baskhar (2024) with Dulquer Salmaan is streaming on Netflix, which was considered to have strong music and cinematography.