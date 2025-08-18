Box office: 'Su from So' enters ₹100cr club in India

More about the film

Directed by JP Thuminad, the movie mixes comedy with supernatural twists as it follows a man possessed by the spirit Sulochana from Someshwara.

It explores themes like misogyny and friendship in a rural setting and really clicked with audiences—even though it was made on a modest ₹6 crore budget.

The film stars Shaneel Gautham and Sandhya Arakere, showing that fresh stories (and smaller films) can still make it big.