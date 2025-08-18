Box office: 'Su from So' enters ₹100cr club in India
"Su From So," the Kannada film starring and produced by Raj B Shetty and directed by JP Thuminad, just hit the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in only 24 days—earning ₹77.86 crore in India and ₹14.15 crore overseas for a total of ₹105 crore.
This is a huge win for the Kannada film industry, especially since 2025 has been tough for them.
More about the film
Directed by JP Thuminad, the movie mixes comedy with supernatural twists as it follows a man possessed by the spirit Sulochana from Someshwara.
It explores themes like misogyny and friendship in a rural setting and really clicked with audiences—even though it was made on a modest ₹6 crore budget.
The film stars Shaneel Gautham and Sandhya Arakere, showing that fresh stories (and smaller films) can still make it big.