Sunny Deol visits YRF after 30 years for 'Gabru' Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Sunny Deol just made his first visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios since the early '90s. He caught up with composer Mithoon to talk about music for his new film, Gabru.

The catch? Mithoon was busy at YRF recording an 80-voice choir for Border 2, so Sunny decided to drop by.