Sunny Deol visits YRF after 30 years for 'Gabru'
Sunny Deol just made his first visit to Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios since the early '90s. He caught up with composer Mithoon to talk about music for his new film, Gabru.
The catch? Mithoon was busy at YRF recording an 80-voice choir for Border 2, so Sunny decided to drop by.
Deol and Mithoon chat for 3 hours
Deol and Mithoon ended up chatting for nearly three hours about Gabru's soundtrack.
What makes this meet-up special is that it's the first time in decades Sunny has visited YRF Studios—after a long break following some old disagreements.
Why was there a gap of 3 decades?
Back in 1993, during the film Darr, Deol wasn't happy that Shah Rukh Khan's villain got more attention than his own lead role.
That fallout led to a 30-year gap between him and YRF.