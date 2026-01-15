Netflix locks Emily Bader to play soccer star Mia Hamm
What's the story
Netflix has signed rising star Emily Bader to play legendary soccer player Mia Hamm in its upcoming film The 99'ers. The movie is based on the 2000 HarperPerennial book The Girls of Summer: The US Women's Soccer Team and How It Changed the World by Jere Longman. It will chronicle the incredible journey of the US Women's National Soccer Team in 1999 who won a penalty shootout against China in the World Cup final.
Career highlights
Hamm's journey from a young player to a global icon
Hamm started her career as a forward for the US Women's National Soccer Team at 15 in 1987, becoming the youngest player on the senior squad. She went on to have an illustrious career, winning multiple World Cups and Olympic gold medals. Hamm was twice named FIFA World Player of the Year and retired as the all-time leading international goal scorer with 158 goals, a record that stood for years.
Film crew
'The 99'ers's production team and cast details
The 99'ers will be directed by Emmy winner Nicole Kassell, known for HBO's Watchmen. The script has been written by Katie Lovejoy, Dana Stevens, and Peter Hedges. Liza Chasin is producing for 3Dot Productions with Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg. Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky, and Krista Smith are executive producing. Bader recently starred in Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation which debuted at #1 on the Global Top 10 English Film list with 17.2 million views.