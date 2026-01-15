Emily Bader recently led 'People We Meet on Vacation'

Netflix locks Emily Bader to play soccer star Mia Hamm

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:52 am Jan 15, 202611:52 am

What's the story

Netflix has signed rising star Emily Bader to play legendary soccer player Mia Hamm in its upcoming film The 99'ers. The movie is based on the 2000 HarperPerennial book The Girls of Summer: The US Women's Soccer Team and How It Changed the World by Jere Longman. It will chronicle the incredible journey of the US Women's National Soccer Team in 1999 who won a penalty shootout against China in the World Cup final.