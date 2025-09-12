Emmys 2025: Security ramped up after Charlie Kirk shooting

The recent fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has led to heightened security measures for the upcoming 77th Primetime Emmy Awards . The event, scheduled for Sunday (Monday morning IST) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will see an increased presence of law enforcement and private security personnel. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is working with producers, CBS executives, TV Academy leaders, and law enforcement agencies to ensure maximum safety, per Deadline.

Security measures Multiple agencies to oversee security The 2025 Primetime Emmys will feature a heightened LAPD presence and additional protocols inside and outside the venue. Agencies such as Homeland Security and the California Highway Patrol will take on expanded roles. A representative of multiple clients attending the event told Deadline, "You can never be too safe at the best of times," adding that several extra precautions are being taken for the ceremony.

Safety assurance LAPD assures maximum safety A spokesperson for the LAPD assured that their objective is to make every event in Los Angeles, including the Emmys, as secure and safe as possible. The representative stated, "We prepare for a variety of circumstances from weather to something on the other side of the world." They added that part of this preparation involves being able to scale up security measures following incidents like Kirk's shooting.